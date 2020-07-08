STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspended J&K cop Davinder Singh was helping militant Naveed Mushtaq for second time: NIA

Singh was ferrying Naveed Babu, a police deserter, to a safe shelter in Jammu for shielding him from the surveillance of security forces and anti-militancy operations in the Kashmir Valley. 

Published: 08th July 2020 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:50 AM

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Suspended Deputy SP  Davinder Singh was for the second time in as many years ferrying deputy Hizbul chief Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu to safety in January when the duo along with two more associates were arrested, the NIA investigation has found.

The NIA had filed charge-sheet against Singh, Naveed Babu, Irfan Shafi Mir alias Advocate, Rafi Ahmad Rather (HM militant), Tanveer Ahmad Wani (ex-LoC trader) and Syed Irfan Ahmad (brother of Naveed Babu) under different sections of IPC, UAPA, Arms Act and Explosives Substances Act in a court on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, Singh was ferrying Babu, a police deserter, to a safe shelter in Jammu for shielding him from the surveillance of security forces and anti-militancy operations in the Kashmir Valley. 

“Investigation revealed that in February 2019, Devender along with Irfan Shafi Mir and Syed Irfan had arranged a safe shelter for Naveed Babu and his associate in Jammu,” the NIA charge sheet states. 

Davinder, according to NIA, ferried the Hizb commander and others in his own vehicle to Jammu.

“He also assured them help in procuring weapons in Jammu,” the NIA said.

On January 11, a police team arrested Naveed along with Singh, Naveed Babu and two others at Wanpoh in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Police during search of the vehicle had recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, three  pistols and a cache of ammunitions from a car in which they were travelling.

