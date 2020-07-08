STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wednesday's Cabinet decisions will bring positive change in lives of many: PM Modi

The scheme was initially rolled out for three months till June to ensure no poor goes hungry during the COVID-19 crisis.

Published: 08th July 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The decisions taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday for urban migrants and the poor will bring a positive change in the lives of many people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Referring to the decision of the Cabinet to approve development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) for urban migrants and poor that will make housing available at an affordable rent, he said a house is not just a boundary wall made of brick and mortar.

"This is where our dreams take shape and our aspirations take flight. Today, important decisions of the cabinet will bring positive changes in the lives of many people," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Modi said the decision to extend distribution of free foodgrains and pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to 81 crore PDS beneficiaries for five months till November is aimed at addressing the concerns of the poor and empower them during the coronavirus crisis.

"Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended till November. This will benefit 81 crore people of the country," he pointed out.

The scheme was initially rolled out for three months till June to ensure no poor goes hungry during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the scheme, five kg of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month are being provided free of cost.

The prime minister had announced that the scheme will be extended till November end in his recent address to the nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp