Youths from IB areas in J&K eligible for reservation in govt jobs: Jitendra Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that youths from the International Border (IB) areas in Jammu and Kashmir are eligible to avail the benefits of reservation applicable for them in government employment.

The assertion comes after some candidates raised doubts over the applicability of reservation provided for them.

People living in areas adjoining International Border and Actual Line of Control (ALoC) are entitled for reservation in government jobs.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said he had a discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Wednesday on the matter and the Union Territory administration will issue a clarification accordingly.

"Important to clear apprehension of aspirants for jobs advertised by Jammu and Kashmir Govt. Had a detailed discussion with LG Murmu and CS Subrahmanyam. IB reservation for border area candidates will be available in these jobs. The UT Govt will issue clarification accordingly," Singh tweeted.

The minister told PTI that there was some ambiguity in recent advertisements for jobs in the union territory which has now been resolved.

"I have spoken to the LG and the chief secretary about this ambiguity and they have said a clarification would be issued soon," said Singh, the MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

He said existing rules allow for three per cent reservation for people living in areas along the IB and ALoC.

As many as 8,575 vacancies for class-IV jobs have been advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board last month.

In April, it had sought applications to fill 1,889 posts of Accounts Assistant (panchayat).