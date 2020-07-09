STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrest or surrender? Akhilesh asks UP govt to clarify on gangster Vikas Dubey

Both the UP and MP governments confirmed his arrest saying the gangster was in the custody of the state police.

Published: 09th July 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  With the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify whether it was a “surrender”  by the dreaded criminal or an “arrest” by the MP police.

“News is coming that the main accused in the Kanpur case is in police custody. If this is true, the government should clarify whether it was a surrender or an arrest. Besides, the authorities should make CDR (call details record) public so that those hand in glove with him could be exposed,” he said in a tweet.

Dubey, who was on the run since the Kanpur ambush on the intervening night of July 2 and 3 and who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, was nabbed near the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: Police arrest gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain, to be brought back in UP

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter over the Kanpur encounter issue and the latest development, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the UP government of having failed in working the case out diligently and demanded CBI probe to unravel the case thoroughly. “Despite alert, the criminal reached Ujjain hints at the nexuses,” she tweeted.

The Congress leader also referred to the letter written by slain DSP Devendra Mishra saying the disappearance of the letter from the records and name of Dubey not figuring among the listed criminals indicated that he was highly connected, said Vadra. She also demanded the state government to reveal all the facts and the links which have been protecting the criminal.

TAGS
Vikas Dubey Akhilesh Yadav UP Police UP government Uttar Pradesh government Kanpur encounter case Kanpur Police Killing
