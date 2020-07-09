Body of woman found near canal in UP's Shamli district
Published: 09th July 2020 03:52 PM | Last Updated: 09th July 2020 03:52 PM
MUZAFFARNAGAR: The body of a 55-year-old woman has been found near a canal at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday.
She was missing since Tuesday, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.
In a separate incident, a married woman killed herself by consuming poison at a village under the Jhinjgana police station in Shamli district, the police said.
Circle officer Prashant Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.