Chinese apps ban: Instagram comes up with Reels to fill in TikTok vacuum

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the extension of the testing of Reels which allows users to record, edit and share short multi-clip videos, to India.

With Reels, Instagram users can share short videos with their followers on Feed and, if they have a public account, make their reels available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.

“With the rise in video consumption overall and videos making up over a third of posts on Instagram in India, Instagram has a big role to play in unleashing expression in the country,” Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, told reporters in a video call.

With Reels, users can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.

India is the fourth country, after Brazil, Germany and France, where this new format is being tested.

