Chinese apps ban: Instagram comes up with Reels to fill in TikTok vacuum
Published: 09th July 2020 03:21 AM | Last Updated: 09th July 2020 11:44 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: With the ban on TikTok creating a huge vacuum for the 15-second videos in the Indian Internet space, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday announced the extension of the testing of Reels which allows users to record, edit and share short multi-clip videos, to India.
With Reels, Instagram users can share short videos with their followers on Feed and, if they have a public account, make their reels available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.
“With the rise in video consumption overall and videos making up over a third of posts on Instagram in India, Instagram has a big role to play in unleashing expression in the country,” Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, told reporters in a video call.
With Reels, users can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.
India is the fourth country, after Brazil, Germany and France, where this new format is being tested.