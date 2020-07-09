STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against Maharashtra BJP MLA, kin for criminal intimidation

The complainant also alleged that Narayan Kuche took Rs 40 lakh from a man.during elections

Published: 09th July 2020 05:53 PM

Maharashtra BJP MLA Narayan Kuche.

By PTI

AURANGABAD: An FIR has been registered against Jalna BJP MLA Narayan Kuche, his brother and a woman on charges of criminal intimidation, police said on Thursday.

The complainant, Deepak Dongre, a resident of Badnapur in Maharashtra's Jalna district, alleged that Narayan Kuche's brother gave his mobile number to a woman who worked in a college belonging to the MLA, an official from Chandanzira police station told PTI.

Dongre alleged that the woman sent him "obscene messages and videos", he said.

The complainant also alleged that Narayan Kuche took Rs 40 lakh from him during elections and when he asked for it, the MLA refused to return the money and also threatened him in December last year, the official said.

The police on Tuesday registered the FIR against the MLA, his brother and a woman under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

