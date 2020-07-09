ICSE, ISC exam results for classes 10 and 12 to be announced on Friday at 3 pm

By Online Desk

The ICSE and ISC exam results for classes 10 and 12 will be announced on Friday at 3 pm, said the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations in a notice.

The notice which was published on ICSE council's website has mentioned that the results will be made available online at cisce.org and results.cisce.org or can also be accessed via 'CAREERS' portal of the council and SMS, it said.

According to the notification released by the CISCE, the affiliated schools will be able to access their school students' results by logging into the portal using the unique login ID and password that was provided to the respective principals.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Council for ICSE and ISC had earlier postponed all exams that were scheduled between March 19 and 31.

In June, the Centre and the CBSE informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations scheduled from July 1-15.

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled.

As per the scheme, candidates will be assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work will be taken into account.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, while for class 10 which is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the project work will be taken into account.