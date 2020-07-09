STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India adds record new 24,879 new cases in 24 hours, total tally reaches 7,67,296

The death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Health workers carry the body of a person who died of coronavirus for cremation in Ajmer Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, UP and Andhra Pradesh  contributing to around 75 per cent of the new cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377,while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

"Around 62.08 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

Of the 487 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Karnataka, 48 from Delhi, 23 from West Bengal, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Gujarat, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Telangana, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from  Madhya Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, three each from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana and two from Assam.

Of the total 21,129 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 9,448 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,213 deaths, Gujarat with 1,993, Tamil Nadu with 1,700, Uttar Pradesh with 845, West Bengal with 827, Madhya Pradesh with 629, Rajasthan with 482 and Karnataka with 470.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 324 in Telangana, 282 in Haryana, 264 in Andhra Pradesh, 178 in Punjab, 149 in Jammu and Kashmir, 107 in Bihar, 48 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand and 27 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 22 deaths, Assam 16, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry 14 each, Himachal Pradesh 11, Goa eight, Chandigarh seven, Arunachal Pradesh two and Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,23,724 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,22,350, Delhi at 1,04,864, Gujarat at 38,333, Uttar Pradesh at 31,156, Telangana at 29,536 and Karnataka at 28,877, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 24,823 in West Bengal, 22,259 in Andhra Pradesh, 22,063 in Rajasthan, 18,690 in Haryana and 16,036 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 13,336 in Assam, 13,189 in Bihar, 10,624 in Odisha and 9,261 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab has reported 6,907 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 6,195 cases.

A total of 3,525 people have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 3,258 in Uttarakhand, 3,096 in Jharkhand, 2,039 in Goa, 1,761 in Tripura, 1,435 in Manipur, 1,101 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,041 in Ladakh.

Puducherry has recorded 1,008 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland 657, Chandigarh 513 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 408 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 287 cases, Mizoram has 197 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 149, Sikkim has registered 133 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 80 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 4,385 cases are being reassigned to states. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," it added.

