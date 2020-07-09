STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K: Six strategic bridges close to LoC, IB inaugurated

About 1,000 kilometre-long roads are currently under construction in the Jammu region, Defence Minister said after inaugurating the bridges through video conferencing.

The bridges were constructed at a total cost of Rs 43 crore (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Adding fillip to the connectivity in sensitive border areas close to the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated six major bridges through video conferencing on Thursday.

These bridges of strategic importance were completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Calling roads and bridges as the lifeline of the nation, Rajnath Singh said, “Roads in the border areas are not only strategic strengths, but also act to connect remote areas with the mainstream.” In this way, be it a strategic necessity of the Armed Forces or other development work related to health, education, trade, all these are possible only with connectivity, he added.

The two bridges on the Tarnah Nallah in Kathua District and four bridges located on Akhnoor-Pallanwala road in Akhnoor/Jammu district have spans ranging from 30 to 300 metres and were constructed at a total cost of Rs 43 crores. These bridges constructed by Project Sampark of the BRO.

Thanking the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their cooperation, Defence Minister said many other development works are also in the pipeline, which will be announced in due time. He said, “Further, about 1,000 kilometre-long roads are currently under construction in Jammu region, told Minister.

Singh acknowledged that over the last two years, with the use of latest technologies and state-of-the-art equipment, the BRO has done cutting of over 2,200 kilometres about 4,200 kilometres of roads surfacing and about 5,800 metres of permanent bridges have been constructed.

Ministry of Defence mentioned in its press release that there has been a major surge in outcomes delivered by the BRO in the last few years. BRO has executed about 30 per cent more works in the financial year (FY) 2019-20 as compared to FY 2018-19.

The annual budget of the BRO that varied from Rs 3,300 crore to Rs 4,600 crore in the FY 2008-2016, saw a substantial rise to Rs 8,050 crore in FY 2019-2020. With the focus of the Government in improving infrastructure in border areas, the budget for FY 2020-2021 is likely to be Rs 11,800 crore. “This will give a major boost to ongoing projects and will expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels along our northern borders.” Ministry of Defence said.

