Kulbhushan Jadhav coerced to reject review plea: India hits back at Pakistan

Pushkar Banakar and Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan for its reluctance to implement the ICJ judgment in letter and spirit.

The comments from External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava came after the Pakistan government said former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav has “refused” to file a review plea for his death sentence and granted a second consular access to him.

“We have been pursuing through diplomatic channels full and effective implementation of the ICJ judgment in the case of Jadhav. The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit,” Srivastava said.

Terming Pakistan’s statement a continuation of the farce that has been in play for four years, the MEA spokesperson said, “Pakistan has obviously coerced Jadhav to forego his rights to seek an implementation of the judgment of the ICJ.” Jadhav, who is currently on death row, was arrested in March 2016 on charges of espionage in Balochistan.

He was later sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court. Last July, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to provide consular access to Jadhav, stay his execution and review his death sentence after India moved the court.

Pakistan continues to deny free access to Jadhav: MEA

Srivastava said that Pakistan continued to deny free access to Jadhav and repeated requests for a lawyer from outside.

“Since 2017, when a military court carried out a farcical trial, Pakistan has refused to hand over any relevant document, including FIR, evidence, court order, etc in the case to India. Clearly, Pakistan is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with the ICJ judgment.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Additional Attorney General Irfan Ahmed said a second consular access was granted to Jadhav.

“In the first round, he (Jadhav) met his mother and wife and now we have offered to let him meet his father and wife,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmed said Pakistan enacted the International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020 in May but Jadhav refused.

The Pakistan Additional Attorney General said the review petitions can be filed before the Islamabad High Court by Jadhav himself, an appointed representative or a consular official of the Indian high commission.

India said it was looking at all options to deal with the matter. According to sources, the government is already in touch with senior advocate and India’s lead counsel at the ICJ Harish Salve.

India reviewing options

According to sources, India is looking at all options to deal with the matter. The government is in touch with India’s lead counsel at the ICJ Harish Salve, they added.