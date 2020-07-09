Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 1774 with 57 new cases

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura reported 57 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the state's tally to 1,774, officials said on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were reported from Gomati district, 10 each from Sepahijala and Tripura West, nine from Khowai, five from Tripura North and one from Tripura South, they said.

"Out of 1,839 samples tested for COVID-19, 57 people found positive," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet on Wednesday late evening.

According to the officials, returnees from other states have contributed to the spurt in the coronavirus cases in Tripura.

The state now has 436 active cases, while 1,324 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease.

One person died of the infection in Tripura and 13 patients have migrated to other states, the officials said.

A total of 248 people have been placed under institutional quarantine, while 4,632 people are in home isolation, they said.

In late April, the chief minister had said Tripura was free from the clutches of the deadly virus.

"Our state has become coronavirus-free. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," Deb had tweeted on April 23.