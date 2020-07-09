STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram

Published: 09th July 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

For representational purposes

By PTI

AIZAWL: Two BSF jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram's Serchhip district in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 203, an official said on Thursday.

The jawans had recently returned from Dholcherra in neighbouring Assam.

The two personnel were initially placed under quarantine at Vanhne camp in Lunglei district upon their arrival on June 25.

A week later, they were shifted to their place of deployment at Dawngzawl in Serchhip district.

There, too, the jawans were put in isolation. One of them, aged 51 years, had developed symptoms of COVID-19. The other one, aged 30 years, exhibited no such symptoms, the official said.

Test results, however, showed that both of them have contracted the disease, he said.

With the detection of the two fresh cases, the number of BSF personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram climbed to 12, the official added.

Meanwhile, a statement by the state information and public relations department said all 35 primary contacts of the 15 NDRF personnel, who were diagnosed with the infection on July 4 and July 6 at Lungverh camp near Aizawl, have tested negative for the viral disease.

