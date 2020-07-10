STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army Jawan killed in shelling by Pakistan in J-K's Nowshera sector

Meanwhile, a woman, who was critically injured in Pakistani troops shelling in Balakote sector of Poonch district on July 8, has also succumbed to injuries.

Published: 10th July 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Havildar Sambur Gurung, sustained critical injuries in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along the line of control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir and succumbed to injuries.

Havildar Sambur Gurung, sustained critical injuries in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along the line of control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir and succumbed to injuries. (Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An Indian army jawan was killed in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

An army official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and fired from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on Army positions and civilian areas.

According to the official, the army men guarding the LoC returned fire and gave a befitting response to the Pakistani troops.

In the Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling, an army man was killed, the official said.

He said the damage and casualties suffered by Pakistani troops in the retaliatory firing could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a woman, who was critically injured in Pakistani troops shelling in Balakote sector of Poonch district on July 8 has succumbed to injuries.

“Hakam Bi, who had received splinter injuries and was undergoing treatment in a hospital succumbed to injuries yesterday,” Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul  Yadav told The New Indian Express.

Hakam Bi was injured and another elderly woman Resham Bi killed in Pakistani troops mortar shelling in Balakote sector of Poonch on July 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Line of Control Nowshera Indian Army
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp