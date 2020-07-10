Army Jawan killed in shelling by Pakistan in J-K's Nowshera sector

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An Indian army jawan was killed in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

An army official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri and fired from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on Army positions and civilian areas.

According to the official, the army men guarding the LoC returned fire and gave a befitting response to the Pakistani troops.

In the Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling, an army man was killed, the official said.

He said the damage and casualties suffered by Pakistani troops in the retaliatory firing could not be ascertained.

Indian Army soldier Havildar Sambur Gurung killed in action at LoC,Nowshera.

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Morning on the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector,District Rajouri (J&K). Own troops responded strongly to enemy fire.@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/7XFATJcUI0 — Mayank (@scribesoldier) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, a woman, who was critically injured in Pakistani troops shelling in Balakote sector of Poonch district on July 8 has succumbed to injuries.

“Hakam Bi, who had received splinter injuries and was undergoing treatment in a hospital succumbed to injuries yesterday,” Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav told The New Indian Express.

Hakam Bi was injured and another elderly woman Resham Bi killed in Pakistani troops mortar shelling in Balakote sector of Poonch on July 8.