Arunachal landslides: All assistance being provided to the affected, says PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives in Arunachal Pradesh due to landslides on Friday, saying assistance is being provided to those affected.

Seven persons were killed while one went missing in incidents of landslides in the landlocked northeastern state on Friday, officials said.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," the prime minister said in a tweet.

All possible assistance is being provided to those affected, he added.