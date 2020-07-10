STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Uma Bharti hums Congress tune, raises questions over Vikas Dubey's arrest in MP

The opposition Congress since Thursday has been aggressively trying to corner the state government over Dubey's arrest, dubbing it as state-sponsored shelter and surrender.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti (File | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Hours after Uttar Pradesh's most-wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was eliminated in an alleged encounter at Panki (Kanpur), politicians in Madhya Pradesh continue to raise questions about his dramatic Thursday morning arrest from Ujjain's Mahakal Temple.

The latest politician to raise questions over Dubey's Thursday morning arrest from the temple, is no Congress politician, but ruling BJP's very own firebrand leader Uma Bharti.

Seemingly humming the Congress tune over the issue, Bharti took to Twitter on Friday, raising three questions. "Mystery still shrouds three facets, How did he (Dubey) manage to reach Ujjain, how much time did he spend at Mahakal Temple premises and why was so much time spent in identifying him, despite his face being all over the TV screens since last many days."

"Will talk to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and and state's home minister Narottam Mishra over the issue," the former MP CM Bharti tweeted further.

Importantly, the ex-union minister Bharti had reportedly written letter to state BJP president VD Sharma and party's national vice president in-charge for MP, Vinay Sahastrabudhe recently, expressing disappointment over the July 2 MP state cabinet expansion ignoring her suggestions for native Bundelkhand region and the representation to OBC Lodhi caste which she belongs to.

The opposition Congress since Thursday has been aggressively trying to corner the state government over Dubey's arrest, dubbing it as state-sponsored shelter and surrender.

Former CM and presently Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, who had demanded a judicial probe into the Thursday morning episode and also alleged a senior BJP leader's hand behind the entire Ujjain episode, again raised questions. "It's essential to find out why Vikas Dubey chose Ujjain's Mahakal Temple only for the surrender. Who is that influential man from MP on whom he (Dubey) banked by coming to MP for escaping the encounter by UP Police," questioned Singh in the tweet.

Reacting to a flurry of Singh's tweet over Dubey's alleged arrest in Ujjain on Thursday, the MP home minister Narottam Mishra said in Bhopal on Friday, "As he (Singh) is no longer invited to any programmes or rallies, he has all the time for just tweeting."

Mishra also rejected Congress's demand for a CBI probe into Dubey's dramatic arrest from Ujjain. "It's all over now, the law has done its work, no need for any CBI probe," said Mishra.

