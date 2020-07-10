Congress dubs Kanpur encounter acused Vikas Dubey's arrest from Ujjain as 'sponsored surrender'

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: While the ruling BJP and the Madhya Pradesh government is praising the state police for the Thursday morning dramatic arrest of UP’s most notorious gangster Vikas Dubey from the world famous Mahakal Temple premises in Ujjain, the opposition Congress has dubbed the entire episode as "shelter and sponsored surrender".

Ex-CM Kamal Nath tweeted on Thursday dubbing entire development as planned and sponsored surrender by the notorious gangster and demanded a high level probe into the "surrender". "I can sniff big political controversy in the entire incident. Such a high profile criminal who was being searched by cops all over, he safely travels from Kanpur to Ujjain and then gets self arrested by shouting his name, has led to many suspicions. This also points towards some kind of protection and patronage to him, owing to which a high level probe is necessary," he tweeted.

Former CM and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh went a step further in doubting the MP government and police’s arrest theory. "I demand from the MP CM judicial probe into the arrest or surrender of Vikas Dubey. His links with politicians and cops need to be probed. Dubey should be kept in judicial custody and amid tight security so that all secrets come in the open. It’s sponsored surrender by Dubey to escape encounter by UP Police. As per information I’ve, the entire Thursday morning episode was sponsored by a senior BJP leader," tweeted Singh.

State Congress media in-charge and ex-MP minister Jeetu Patwari pointed fingers at the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra in the matter. "Such a unique coincidence, the criminal hails from Kanpur and our present home minister too was BJP's in-charge for Kanpur in the 2017 UP Assembly polls. A criminal who was being searched by cops of multiple states, including UP, is nabbed by private security guards at Mahakal Temple. Great coincidence, it seems the criminals are treating MP as safest shelter and surrender spot. The CM and entire government should be ashamed at how such a notorious criminal managed to reach Ujjain and then surrender at the temple," said Patwari.

However, home minister Narottam Mishra made light of Congress’s accusations. "He (Dubey) used a fake ID of one Naveen Paul to travel to Ujjain via Kota in a car. He’s is in custody along with his two aides and local liquor contractor. Congress leader Jeetu Patwari’s statements show he is very erudite, he can make any allegations. He can even create my picture with the criminal, but the truth is I have never known him (Dubey), even when I was party in-charge for Kanpur in the past," Mishra said.

The state BJP president VD Sharma, meanwhile, slammed the Congress for doubting the gangster’s arrest. "Instead of praising our cops and motivating them, the Congress is questioning the entire arrest, which is unfortunate," he said.