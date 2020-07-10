STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 recovery rate improving, marginal fall in death rate: Health Ministry

The improvement in recovery rate is the result of a combination of pre-emptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the states, said the government

Published: 10th July 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman being discharged after a full recovery from COVID-19 at Aurobindo Hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Indore, Monday, May 18, 2020.

An elderly woman being discharged from a hospital in Indore (Ffile Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 62.42%, the Centre said on Friday as India registered its highest daily spike in coronavirus cases yet again.

"The last 24 hours saw a total of 19,138 Covid-19 patients get cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among Covid-19 patients to 4,95,515 today," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Currently, there are 2,76,882 active cases in the country and all are under medical supervision.

Till Friday morning, 26,506 Covid-19 cases were added pushing India's tally of confirmed cases to 7,93,802. Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 more people succumbing to the infection in a day.

The improvement in recovery rate is the result of combination of pre-emptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the states, said the government adding that it has adopted policies of aggressive testing that ensures early detection of patients and home isolation for the mild or pre-symptomatic patients.

Other measures include the effective clinical management of the severe cases through adequate hospital infrastructure which helps in timely triaging of the cases; ramped up hospital infrastructure in the country; and regular and seamless coordination between the Centre and states, the ministry said.

Currently, there are 1,218 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, 2,705 dedicated Covid-19 healthcare centres and 10,301 Covid-19 care centres in the country.

According to ministry data, there are as many as 18 states or UTs with a recovery rate more than the national average.

The government said that nationally, the case fatality rate has declined to 2.72 %. "This is lower than the fatality rates observed in many other countries in the world," the ministry said.

"The focus of Covid-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low. There is a focus on improvement of quality of medical care of COVID patients," the ministry further said.

Also, the number of tests for detection of coronavirus has crossed 1.1 crore mark. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 1,10,24,491 samples have been tested so far with 2,83,659 samples being tested on Thursday.

