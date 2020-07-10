Four naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a joint operation carried out by Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), following a specific intelligence input, four ultras owing allegiance to CPI (Maoist), were neutralized deep in the forest of Bihar's Bagha district late on Thursday night.

Patna frontier IG of SSB, Sanjay Kumar, said that an operation was launched in Valmiki Tiger Reserve areas under the limits of Lokaria Police Station in Bagaha District on Thursday night.

​The exchange of fire continued for half an hour in which four naxals were killed. However, the rest of them managed to escape.

"Altogether four dreaded naxals were neutralised and one AK-series rifle, three Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) and one 303 Bolt Action rifle were recovered from the possession of neutralised ultras", the IG SSB told The New Indian Express.

Among the neutralised ultras, one was the zonal Commander of CPI (Maoists) guerilla unit.

Striking team of Operation was led by Narpat Singh, deputy commandant of SSB with additional superintendent of police (operation) of Bagaha and local SHO .

One inspector, Rituraj of SSB, sustained minor bullet injury on his wrist durign the operation and was admitted to the hospital. He, however, is reportedly to be out of danger.

Senior officials rushed to the place as it falls deep inside the Valmiki Nagar forest.

