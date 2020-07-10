STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana private school employee accuses owner of rape, counter-allegation of extortion filed; SIT formed

Karnal police on Friday said the SIT was set up as the other party has filed a complaint accusing the woman of blackmail and extortion.

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A woman working at a private school in Karnal, Haryana, has accused its owner and a government employee of rape, prompting police to register a case and also form a special investigation team (SIT) due to counter-allegations from the other party.

Karnal police on Friday said the SIT was set up as the other party has filed a complaint accusing the woman of blackmail and extortion.

The woman had filed her complaint at the women's police station in Karnal on July 6, after which a case under relevant provisions of IPC was registered, Superintendent of Police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria told reporters.

The complainant alleged that she was raped by the owner of the private school and a government official in 2018.

She also accused the principal of being party to the crime, the police said.

She has alleged that the accused threatened to frame her husband in drug, rape and other cases if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The woman alleged that the accused also harassed her mentally and when she wanted to leave the job, they prevented her from doing so.

However, she claimed that she could not take it any more and decided to lodge a police complaint.

"When any complaint pertaining to crime against women comes, FIR is immediately lodged.

As soon as the complaint was received, a case was registered under relevant provisions of IPC," Bhoria said.

"The reason behind setting up the SIT is that there was a complaint against the complainant pertaining to extortion, and the SIT will probe allegations of both sides," he added.

