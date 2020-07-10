STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Holding Bihar polls during pandemic may put people at risk, will lead to low turnout: LJP

The state polls are due in October-November. The Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about its schedule.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party on Friday appeared to be in favour of postponing the Bihar assembly polls, with its president Chirag Paswan saying that voter turnout may be very low if the elections are held amid the spread of COVID-19, and put people at risk.

The Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about its schedule.

"Not only Bihar but entire country is affected by the coronavirus. It has impacted finances of the Centre as well as Bihar.

Holding elections amid this will financially burden the state more," Paswan said, adding that his party's parliamentary board has expressed concern over the issue "The Election Commission should take a decision with a lot of deliberations.

It should not happen that a huge population is put into danger.

Polling percentage may also be very low if elections are held amid this pandemic which is not good for democracy," Paswan tweeted.

However, he said his party is ready for the polls.

