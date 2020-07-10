India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 7,93,802 as country registers record 26,506 new cases in 24 hours

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 7,93,802 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 11-million mark.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,10,24,491 samples have been tested up to July 9 with 2,83,659 samples being tested on Thursday.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,95,512 while there are 2,76,685 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 62.42 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

Of the 475 new deaths reported, 219 are from Maharashtra, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 45 from Delhi, 27 from West Bengal, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Karnataka, 15 from Gujarat, 13 from Andhra Pradesh, 9 from Rajasthan, eight from Bihar, seven from Telangana, six from Assam, five each from Haryana,Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, four from Odisha and one from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jhakhand and Meghalaya.

Of the total 21,604 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 9,667 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,258 deaths, Gujarat with 2,008, Tamil Nadu with 1,765, Uttar Pradesh with 862, West Bengal with 854, Madhya Pradesh with 634, Rajasthan with 491 and Karnataka with 486.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 331 in Telangana, 287 in Haryana, 277 in Andhra Pradesh, 183 in Punjab, 154 in Jammu and Kashmir, 115 in Bihar, 52 in Odisha, 46 in Uttarakhand and 27 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 23 deaths, Assam 22, Chhattisgarh 15, Puducherry 14, Himachal Pradesh 11, Goa nine, Chandigarh seven, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya two each, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,30,599 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,26,581, Delhi at 1,07,051, Gujarat at 39,194, Uttar Pradesh at 32,362, Karnataka at 31,105,Telangana at 30,946, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 25,911 in West Bengal, 23,814 in Andhra Pradesh, 22,563 in Rajasthan, 19,369 in Haryana and 16,341 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 14,032 in Assam, 13,944 in Bihar, 11,201 in Odisha and 9,501 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab has reported 7,140 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 6,534 cases.

A total of 3,675 have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 3,305 in Uttarakhand, 3,246 in Jharkhand, 2,151 in Goa, 1,776 in Tripura, 1,450 in Manipur, 1,140 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,055 in Ladakh.

Puducherry has recorded 1,151 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland 673, Chandigarh 523 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 411 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 302 cases, Mizoram has 197 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 151, Sikkim has registered 134 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 113 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 4,161 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.