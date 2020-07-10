STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata diary

IIT-Kharagpur has assessed students in the spring (end) semester on the basis of grades of mid-semester examinations, assignments, class tests and viva voce.

Published: 10th July 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Relief for IIT-Kharagpur students
IIT-Kharagpur has assessed students in the spring (end) semester on the basis of grades of mid-semester examinations, assignments, class tests and viva voce. Earlier, it had decided against holding any online assessment after realising that several students are from rural areas where internet connectivity is poor. Semester examinations are cancelled because of pandemic. An official said nearly 13,000 students were evaluated based on grades of mid-semester exams, assignments and viva voce. A committee decided on the alternative assessment parameters.

Covid awareness campaign
Police have launched a campaign to spread awareness about Covid with renewed intensity in pockets of Kolkata. The awareness drive is likely to intensify in the containment zones announced on Wednesday where lockdown norms will be strictly in place from 5 pm on Thursday for next seven days. The government issued a notification barring all trading, transport and operations of both private and government offices in the containment zones. The decision of implementing total lockdown was taken following a steep rise in Covid cases in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. All 80 police stations in the city are ensuring that precautions are taken at both containment and non-containment zones. The metropolis is trying hard to keep the Covid cases under control.

Mangrove saplings to stop erosion
The Indian Botanical Garden is planting 1,000 mangrove saplings along the Hooghly to protect the riverbank lining of the 234-year-old garden. According to the garden authorities, it is a continuation of last year’s plantation drive when 2,000 mangrove saplings had been planted. By August, 3,000 rare and endangered mangrove species will be planted along the 1.8 km riverbank. ‘’The plantation drive is being carried out to prevent riverbank erosion, apart from beautification and increasing biodiversity,” an official said.

Another round of bridge inspection 
Urban development department will undertake another round of repairs of flyovers and bridges in Kolkata, some of which engineers had recommended to demolish. The flyover that connects VIP Road to EM Bypass in Ultadanga, the flyovers in Baghajatin and Chngrighata and Kalighat bridge are among the ones that will be repaired. These flyovers have been accorded priority over others because an expert team, which is supervising the safety audit, has found them to be in poor shape. The team has recommended demolition of Chingrighata flyover and the Kalighat bridge.

Pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp