Kolkata diary

Relief for IIT-Kharagpur students

IIT-Kharagpur has assessed students in the spring (end) semester on the basis of grades of mid-semester examinations, assignments, class tests and viva voce. Earlier, it had decided against holding any online assessment after realising that several students are from rural areas where internet connectivity is poor. Semester examinations are cancelled because of pandemic. An official said nearly 13,000 students were evaluated based on grades of mid-semester exams, assignments and viva voce. A committee decided on the alternative assessment parameters.

Covid awareness campaign

Police have launched a campaign to spread awareness about Covid with renewed intensity in pockets of Kolkata. The awareness drive is likely to intensify in the containment zones announced on Wednesday where lockdown norms will be strictly in place from 5 pm on Thursday for next seven days. The government issued a notification barring all trading, transport and operations of both private and government offices in the containment zones. The decision of implementing total lockdown was taken following a steep rise in Covid cases in Kolkata and its adjoining areas. All 80 police stations in the city are ensuring that precautions are taken at both containment and non-containment zones. The metropolis is trying hard to keep the Covid cases under control.

Mangrove saplings to stop erosion

The Indian Botanical Garden is planting 1,000 mangrove saplings along the Hooghly to protect the riverbank lining of the 234-year-old garden. According to the garden authorities, it is a continuation of last year’s plantation drive when 2,000 mangrove saplings had been planted. By August, 3,000 rare and endangered mangrove species will be planted along the 1.8 km riverbank. ‘’The plantation drive is being carried out to prevent riverbank erosion, apart from beautification and increasing biodiversity,” an official said.

Another round of bridge inspection

Urban development department will undertake another round of repairs of flyovers and bridges in Kolkata, some of which engineers had recommended to demolish. The flyover that connects VIP Road to EM Bypass in Ultadanga, the flyovers in Baghajatin and Chngrighata and Kalighat bridge are among the ones that will be repaired. These flyovers have been accorded priority over others because an expert team, which is supervising the safety audit, has found them to be in poor shape. The team has recommended demolition of Chingrighata flyover and the Kalighat bridge.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com