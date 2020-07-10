STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NDRF existence does not prohibit setting up of PM CARES: Centre to SC

Defending the PM CARES fund, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it was a mechanism envisaged to attract voluntary donations, unlike other disaster management funds.

Published: 10th July 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Defending the PM CARES fund, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it was a mechanism envisaged to attract voluntary donations, unlike other disaster management funds.

In an affidavit filed in the SC, the government stated that the existence of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) does not prohibit setting up of PM CARES fund — launched by PM Narendra Modi on March 28 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic — as it provides for voluntary contributions.

The Centre’s affidavit came on a PIL filed by Prashant Bhushan’s NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation, which asserted that in the face of the health crisis, instead of utilizing the NDRF funds, a separate fund has been set up which is in direct violation of the provisions under the Disaster Management Act (DMA).

However, the affidavit stated: “...There does exist a national disaster response fund as stipulated under Section 46 of the DMA 2005 which so far consisted of a fund in the form of budgetary provisions made by the central government in NDRF and state governments and the central government in state disaster response fund without any private contribution."

“It is submitted that there exists a fund stipulated under section 46 of DMA which is called the NDRF. However, mere existence of a statutory fund would not prohibit the creation of a different fund like PM CARES which provides for voluntary donations.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Disaster Response Fund NDRF PM CARES fund Supreme Court
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp