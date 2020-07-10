STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No rift, all’s well in Bihar Grand Alliance: Congress ahead of state Assembly polls

On Thursday, Shaktisinh Gohil said at the party office that there was no need to worry about coordination among the alliance partners for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil.

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Bihar, the opposition Mahagathbandhan consisting of RJD, Congress and other regional groups has intensified efforts to stay united to take on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

“All is well in Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan,” said Shaktisinh Gohil, who is in charge of Bihar unit of Congress, dismissing speculation over divisions in the grand alliance.

He is on a 3-day tour of the state and is meeting allies in the grand alliance to sort out differences. On Wednesday he had a discussion with RJD’s chief ministerial face Tejashawi Yadav over dinner.

On Thursday, Gohil said at the party office that there was no need to worry about coordination among the alliance partners for the upcoming Assembly polls.

“Everything will be decided in the grand alliance collectively. We have realized our weaknesses and learnt from the Lok Sabha polls. This time, there will be no mistake”, he said, adding the Grand Alliance will work to regain Bihar’s on every front.

Taking a dig at the Bihar government, he said: “The people are fed up with the government.

Farmers, labourers and the youth in the state are unhappy as there is neither employment nor opportunities to earn livelihood.” The BJP would ruin the political prospects of both JD-U and Paswan-led LJP, he said.

He also said his party would select candidates on the basis of suggestions and sentiments of the people of state.

“Our effort is not only to rule but rule well for the all-round development of the state. The grand alliance, if voted to power, would have a common minimum programme to develop the state,” the Congress leader said. Gohil later met Jitan Ram Manjhi. The former Bihar CM  is upset with the functioning of the RJD.

