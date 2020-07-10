STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 500 fine for violating COVID-19 protocols: Meghalaya CM

For first time violators, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed and this will be increased to Rs 1,000 for repeated offence, the CM said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the state government has decided to impose fine of Rs 500 on people who violate the COVID-19 safety protocols which include social distancing, wearing of mask, not spitting in public places.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 142.

Of these 95 are active as 45 people have recovered from the disease and two have died.

"For first time violators, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed and this will be increased to Rs 1,000 for repeated offence. We need to ensure people take the protocols seriously. These are simple rules which will help you to protect your family," he said on Thursday.

On the number of BSF personnel in the state getting infected, the chief minister said whatever is happening is within the BSF camp and it is in a controlled manner.

He said the restrictions on inter-state movement does not include citizens of the state who are stranded outside and government employees including paramilitary forces who are coming back.

