Uttar Pradesh government puts state under weekend COVID-19 lockdown

With around 22,000 cases having been added to the tally since June 1, markets, malls, restaurants and commercial establishments will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

A shopkeeper wearing Protective suit and gear selling Pan in a view to protect himself and others from COVID-19 in Varanasi

A shopkeeper wearing Protective suit and gear selling Pan in a view to protect himself and others from COVID-19 in Varanasi. (Photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bid to put a leazh on the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put the state under lockdown from Friday night 10pm to Monday morning 5 am. While the state tally has breached the 30,000 mark, around 22,000 cases have been added to the tally since June 1.

During the curbs through the weekend, markets, malls, restaurants and commercial establishments will remain closed, said a government order here on Thursday night. However, essential services will continue to operate.

The state government has decided to put the restrictions at a time when the nation is having Unlock 2.0 with most activities, excluding educational institutes, religious gatherings, bars etc, have been eased out.

As per the government order, curbs will be enforced across the state from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.
The notification issued by chief secretary RK Tiwari has stated that all offices, markets, mandis, commercial establishments will remain closed during the weekend.

Other than intra-state movement of buses, railways and air services will continue to operate. As per the arrangements made, state roadways buses will be available to ferry passengers arriving by train. Passengers travelling by air or train will be allowed free movement.

There will be no curbs on movement of goods vehicles either. Petrol pumps and dhabas along state and national highways would operate  to cater to the drivers. Essential services like hospitals will also be functional during the weekend.

Offices related to essential services will also be functional over the two days and employees can travel using ID cards. Industrial activity will also be largely permitted. In rural areas, industrial units can function by following necessary protocols like social distancing and sanitization.

Construction activity of major projects will also be allowed to function, including expressways, bridges, roads, big project of the PWD, government building and private projects.

