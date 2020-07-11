STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 days after swearing-in, 28 new ministers in Madhya Pradesh to finally get portfolios on Sunday

The second cabinet expansion was dominated by the Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalists former Congress MLAs with more than a dozen new ministers came from the Gwalior-Chambal region only.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ten days after being sworn as cabinet and ministers of state in Madhya Pradesh, the 28 newly inducted ministers will finally have portfolios allocated to them on Sunday.

Ending nine days suspense over the issue, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday that the portfolios will be allocated on Sunday. "Allocating portfolios is my job, don’t worry, I am saying this in Gwalior, the portfolios will be allocated tomorrow," Chouhan told journalists, after holding the meeting of the local COVID-19 Crisis Management Group meeting in Gwalior on Saturday.

The Gwalior-Chambal region, particularly Gwalior and Morena districts of the region have emerged as the new hub of the COVID-19 pandemic in the central Indian state, with 159 out of the 544 new positive cases in the state being reported from the two districts over the last 24 hours.

Importantly, the much awaited second cabinet expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had happened on the government's 102nd day on July 2 with the swearing in of 28 new ministers, including 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers' of states.

The second cabinet expansion was dominated by the Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalists former Congress MLAs. More than a dozen new ministers came from the Gwalior-Chambal region only. But since the swearing in of the 28 new ministers, suspense was continuing over when they would be allocated portfolios.

The CM had spent two long days in Delhi discussing the issue with the BJP national leadership, but the portfolios allocation couldn’t be finalized – reportedly due to the Scindia camp’s insistence on getting the plum portfolios.

The delay in allocation of portfolios to the new ministers had not only brought the BJP and the state government on the continued target of the opposition Congress, but even BJP leaders, including ex-minister Ajay Vishnoi and former MLA Parul Sahu had indicated over social media “helplessness” of the CM in finalizing the portfolios of his ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan MP portfolio allocation Madhya Pradesh ministers MP cabinet portfolios
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp