STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

55-hour lockdown begins in Agra; Covid tally up to 1,374

With 17 fresh cases, Agra's tally now stands at 1,374. The death toll is 91, while 1,115 have been discharged after recovery.

Published: 11th July 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Agra Market

Agra Market (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: The 55-hour long lockdown began late Friday evening to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection in the Taj city. This period will be used to sanitise areas, step up cleanliness drive and screen people in the containment zones, health department officials said, early Saturday morning.

With 17 fresh cases, Agra's tally now stands at 1,374. The death toll is 91, while 1,115 have been discharged after recovery. The number of active cases is 168. The recovery rate is 81.15 per cent.

The number of containment zones has gone up to 81. "The overall condition is not encouraging at the moment," a medical practitioner said.

The face-off between the district health department officials and the members of the Indian Medical Association, Agra branch, continues. The IMA members want action on their charter of demands which includes permission to local private laboratories to conduct tests. "If private testing facilities are allowed, patients would come out and get tested so that treatment could start promptly," a member said.

Before the three-day lockdown began, markets saw a big rush of people buying essentials and other items, after a rumour floated that the lockdown could be extended indefinitely.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district authorities to break the Covid-19 chain, through mopping and screening. The municipal areas and particularly those that are densely populated should be thoroughly cleaned up and people screened during this brief lockdown, state officials said.

Agra district magistrate warned the locals that those who violated the norms, would be sternly dealt with and fined for not wearing masks or moving around without valid permission.

The bus services have been suspended and the police pickets have barricaded all entry and exit points in the city.

Meanwhile, the special officer appointed by the UP chief minister for Agra took stock of the situation and directed to increase efforts to up the state of cleanliness to contain bacteria-borne diseases in the rainy season. He also advised district officials to gear up for floods.

Under the Covid Surveillance Programme, 1,587 teams surveyed over one lakh families. More than 3,000 people were identified suffering from a variety of health issues, mostly diabetes.

The SN Medical College has become the first state-run medical college to begin Plasma therapy, marked improvement was noted by a team of doctors, after a 51-year-old patient was administered doses of Plasma.

The Covid-19 cases in Mathura and Kasganj have caused alarm. Mathura reported 20 fresh cases, Kasganj eight, Mainpuri three and Etah one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Covid-19 Agra
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp