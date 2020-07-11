STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encounter killings: Collapse of the criminal justice system is showing

Supreme Court lawyer K V Dhananjay said, “Encounter killings are strictly prohibited in our system and in every other system that claims to follow the rule of law.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police at the site where ganglord Vikas Dubey was shot dead when he allegedly tried to flee after a car accident, near Kanpur on Friday | PTI

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the Supreme Court in 2014 setting out elaborate guidelines pertaining to police encounter killings, they keep happening ever so often, smearing the country’s criminal justice system.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), too, has mandated standard operating procedures for thorough, effective and independent investigation in such cases, yet some personnel in khaki appear to assume they are above the rule of law.

Supreme Court lawyer K V Dhananjay said, “Encounter killings are strictly prohibited in our system and in every other system that claims to follow the rule of law. The fact is we have a formal system of law, police, lawyers, judges and courts to try and punish the guilty on the one hand while the same system is almost collapsing in numerous places on the other hand.

” Expressing concern over the state of the criminal justice system he said, “Over the past few years, India has witnessed a steady rise in police encounter deaths and almost always, the police is never brought to book. India is now in a dangerous situation with the public cheering more lawlessness in the police.” 
On the way forward, he said, substantially overhauling the criminal justice system could end encounter deaths someday.

He deserved fair trial, say legal experts 

In the ‘People’s Union for Civil Liberties and Anr vs State of Maharashtra and Ors’, a bench of then CJI R M Lodha and Justice Rohinton F Nariman on September 23, 2014 issued a 16-point procedure, including recording the tip-off in writing; registration of an FIR without delay; conducting independent investigation; magisterial probe; informing NHRC; informing the concerned court and family members of the person; compensation to be awarded; and legal assistance to the family if needed. Advocate Ashish Dixit said, “He was a dreaded criminal, he killed 8 policemen in brutal manner but he still deserved fair trial in the court of law.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
police encounter NHRC Human Rights
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp