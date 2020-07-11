COVID-19: Uttarakhand ranks second in the country in recovery, eighth in fatality rates

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand ranks second among state and union territories of the country in terms of recovery rate from COVID-19 infection according to data released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "We are fighting against the epidemic with full dedication and might. I am sure we will emerge victorious."

According to data by the Centre, recovery rate of the hill state from COVID-19 stands 80.85 per cent against national recovery rate of 62.42 per cent. Ladakh topped the list in terms of recovery rate with 86.73 per cent.

The data by the union ministry also revealed that the hill state ranked 8th in terms of fatality rate with 1.39 per cent while the national average fatality rate stood at 2.72 per cent. Uttar Pradesh topped the list in ter ms of fatality rate with 2.66 per cent. The state had 592 active cases of COVID-19 infection till Friday.

Total 3373 cases have surfaced in the state out of which 2706 have recovered while 46 lives were lost due to fatal infection and 29 migrated out of the state. Doubling rate in last 7 days have been recorded at 53.34 days.

Total samples taken for testing stands 89179 out of which 77553 have been found negative while backlog of samples stand at 5649 samples.

Maximum number of cases have been detected in Dehradun (816), followed by Nainital (564), Tehri Garhwal (427), Udham Singh Nagar (402), Haridwar (344), Almora (198), Pauri Garhwal (160), Bageshwar (93), Uttarkashi (92), Chamoli (76), Pithoragarh (70), Rudraprayag (66) and Champawat (65).

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation commenting on the issue said, "Improvisation is palpable but we should move doen the ladder in terms of fatality rate."