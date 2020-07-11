Four killed, two injured in road accident in UP

By PTI

RAEBARELI: Four persons were killed and two others injured when a car hit two motorcycles and a man here, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place at a crossing near Degree College Friday night, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Atul Kumar Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinay Kumar Verma, Shivam Sahu, Vinod and Rupesh, he said, adding they were in the age-group of 25-30 years.

The injured persons were rushed to the district hospital and later referred to Lucknow for treatment, Singh said.

An investigation in the matter is on, he said.