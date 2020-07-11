STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leopard claws, skin and bones recovered in Madhya Pradesh, four held

The accused were arrested when they were trying to strike a deal to sell leopard's claws, hide and bones, Seoni Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Prateek said.

Published: 11th July 2020 02:20 PM

Leopard skin

For representational purposes

By PTI

SEONI: Police have recovered leopard claws, skin and bones from Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh and arrested four poachers in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were arrested when they were trying to strike a deal to sell leopard's claws, hide and bones, Seoni Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Prateek said.

"The police had received information on Friday that some persons are trying to sell the leopard claws worth around Rs 10 lakh. A police team was sent to the spot, from where the four persons were arrested.

Four leopard claws, bones and a hide were seized from them," SP said.

All the accused were arrested under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, he said.

"During their interrogation, the accused told the police that they had killed a leopard in Khubi beat of Dhuma forest about two months back and chopped off its parts using an axe and later hidden them at their homes," the official said.

The accused were identified as Shambhulal Pendre, Ramkumar Kakodiya, Naresh Kakodiya and Nandulal Uike, he said.

