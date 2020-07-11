STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lieutenant Governor for 100 per cent coverage of Kisan Credit Cards in Jammu and Kashmir

The Lt Governor stated this while inaugurating a day-long Kisan Mela cum awareness camp as a part of ongoing Kisan Pakhwada in Pulwama district, an official spokesman said.

Published: 11th July 2020

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has called for 100 per cent coverage of Kisan Credit Cards in the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor stated this while inaugurating a day-long Kisan Mela cum awareness camp as a part of ongoing Kisan Pakhwada in Pulwama district, an official spokesman said. He interacted with the officers of Agriculture and allied departments and enquired about the implementation of programmes being undertaken by them for farmers' welfare.

Murmu impressed upon the concerned officers to put concerted efforts to make this programme a great success by achieving 100 per cent target of covering all the farmers under KCC scheme, including those engaged in dairy farming, fisheries, poultry and horticulture.

Murmu was informed that out of 60,300 farm operating families, 51,000 families are availing KCC facility.

The pakhwada is being conducted to achieve 100 per cent coverage under KCC for which field functionaries of agriculture and allied sectors are working with dedication, whereas 43,000 farm operating families are registered on PM-KISAN portal which are regularly receiving benefit under the scheme, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor stressed on the need of educating farmers about various government programmes in agriculture and allied sectors.

Murmu advised the farming community to adopt the latest techniques and sustainable practices to boost the agriculture sector, besides increasing productivity, and said the base of farming activities should be widened so that the livelihood measures get augmented.

