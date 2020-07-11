Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Journalists demand local train services

Local trains are being operated for government and health department employees, but journalists are still not allowed to use this service. While declaring the lockdown, the media was listed in the list of the essential services. After the decision to ease the shutdown, officials working in the essential services were allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains, but the media was excluded from the list. Journalists covering the secretariat and legislature proceedings, met Ajoy Mehta, Chief Secretary, and submitted a memorandum of their demands to allow access to local trains.

Shiv Sena divided over exam cancellation

The Shiv Sena seems to be divided over cancelling Maharashtra University’s final-year examinations following the Covid-19 situation. The issue was first raised by the party’s Youth Sena led by Aaditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai, then higher education minister Uday Samant followed it. The demand was backed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who wrote to the Centre on the matter. On the other hand, Governor Bhagat Singh Khosyari and BJP senior leader Ashish Shelar were against the cancellation of the exams. After the UGC’s decision to conduct the exams, senior ministers and old guard of the Shiv Sena said the chief minister should not push “unwarranted agendas” that could damage his image.

Ajit announces Rs 8 cr for SARTHI

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said SARTHI, a non-profit government company in Maharashtra working for the cause of Marathas and Kunbis, will not be shut down, as he announced `8 crore funds for the institute. Pawar said it will work in a transparent manner. The Marathi community has been demanding the fund for a long time. On Thursday, Pawar called a meeting and he cleared doubts about the organisation, while allocating Rs 8 crore fund. The minister also assured that he will personally handle issues related to SARTHI.

Thackeray continues to work from home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is among those few lawmakers who have preferred to not to venture out during the national lockdown. In the last four months, Thackeray has hardly come out from his private residence Matoshree. While 80-year-old NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been travelling and meeting people, Thackeray has been attending cabinet meetings via only Zoom from his residence. Other ministers have been visiting the Mantralaya regularly and attending cabinet and other meetings. The clamour is growing that the CM should come out from home and attend meetings at Mantralaya.

