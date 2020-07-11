STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai diary

 Local trains are being operated for government and health department employees, but journalists are still not allowed to use this service.

Published: 11th July 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Journalists demand local train services 
 Local trains are being operated for government and health department employees, but journalists are still not allowed to use this service. While declaring the lockdown, the media was listed in the list of the essential services. After the decision to ease the shutdown, officials working in the essential services were allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains, but the media was excluded from the list. Journalists covering the secretariat and legislature proceedings, met Ajoy Mehta, Chief Secretary, and submitted a memorandum of their demands to allow access to local trains.

Shiv Sena divided over exam cancellation
The Shiv Sena seems to be divided over cancelling Maharashtra University’s final-year examinations following the Covid-19 situation. The issue was first raised by the party’s Youth Sena led by Aaditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai, then higher education minister Uday Samant followed it. The demand was backed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who wrote to the Centre on the matter. On the other hand, Governor Bhagat Singh Khosyari and BJP senior leader Ashish Shelar were against the cancellation of the exams. After the UGC’s decision to conduct the exams, senior ministers and old guard of the Shiv Sena said the chief minister should not push “unwarranted agendas” that could damage his image.

Ajit announces Rs 8 cr for SARTHI
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said SARTHI, a non-profit government company in Maharashtra working for the cause of Marathas and Kunbis, will not be shut down, as he announced `8 crore funds for the institute. Pawar said it will work in a transparent manner. The Marathi community has been demanding the fund for a long time. On Thursday, Pawar called a meeting and he cleared doubts about the organisation, while allocating Rs 8 crore fund. The minister also assured that he will personally handle issues related to SARTHI. 

Thackeray continues to work from home 
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is among those few lawmakers who have preferred to not to venture out during the national lockdown. In the last four months, Thackeray has hardly come out from his private residence Matoshree. While 80-year-old NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been travelling and meeting people, Thackeray has been attending cabinet meetings via only Zoom from his residence. Other ministers have been visiting the Mantralaya regularly and attending cabinet and other meetings. The clamour is growing that the CM  should come out  from home and attend meetings at Mantralaya. 

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent  in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp