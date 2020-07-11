STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Naugam sector

The army men immediately swung into action and launched an ambush, leading to a gunfight with the infiltrating militants.

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed and arms were recovered as troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) foiled an early morning infiltration bid of militants in Naugam sector of border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said troops detected suspicious movement near the LoC in Naugam sector of Handwara in the border district of Kupwara district in the early hours today.

He said the army men immediately swung into action and launched an ambush, leading to a gunfight with the infiltrating militants.

Two militants were killed in the ensuing firefight, Kalia said.

He said two AK-47 rifles and war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site and combing operation was going on.

The troops along the LoC are on the highest mode of alert and the counter-infiltration grid has been strengthened along the frontiers to prevent infiltration attempts. The security officials are apprehending an increase in infiltration attempts by militants before the onset of winter.

Saturday's bid came a day after Pakistani troops resorted to indiscriminate firing and mortar shelling on army positions in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, killing an army jawan Havaldar Sambur Gurung of Nepal.

