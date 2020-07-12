BJP has no reason to cheer: Surjewala 'confident' Congress will complete full term in Rajasthan

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: "There is no reason for the BJP to cheer. Congress government will complete its five-year term," said senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday.

Surjewala, who is also the party spokesperson, said that the Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its five-year term and said the BJP 'has no reason to cheer.'



Surjewala reached Jaipur along with party colleague Ajay Maken late on Sunday night.

The two leaders have been sent by the Congress as central observers to save the party's government in the state.



The action by the Congress leadership came in the midst of a widening rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

Surjewala and Maken will hold a meeting with Gehlot and Congress MLAs to avert a crisis in the state.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande also reached the chief minister's residence for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot will not attend Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Congress tussle in Rajasthan

The political turmoil in Rajasthan Congress which began when the horse-trading charges in the Rajya Sabha polls last month came to light, has now turned into an open war between CM Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy Sachin Pilot.

Pilot is now especially upset over the recent summons for questioning by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

The SOG wrote to Pilot on Friday seeking his availability to record his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan - a move which has brought the rift between the two leaders out in the open.



