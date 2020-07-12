STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP has no reason to cheer: Surjewala 'confident' Congress will complete full term in Rajasthan

The action by the Congress leadership came in the midst of a widening rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

Published: 12th July 2020 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: "There is no reason for the BJP to cheer. Congress government will complete its five-year term," said senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday.

Surjewala, who is also the party spokesperson, said that the Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its five-year term and said the BJP 'has no reason to cheer.'

Surjewala reached Jaipur along with party colleague Ajay Maken late on Sunday night.

The two leaders have been sent by the Congress as central observers to save the party's government in the state.

ALSO READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia says Sachin Pilot too 'persecuted'; Congress' deja vu moment

The action by the Congress leadership came in the midst of a widening rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

Surjewala and Maken will hold a meeting with Gehlot and Congress MLAs to avert a crisis in the state.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande also reached the chief minister's residence for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot will not attend Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Congress tussle in Rajasthan 

The political turmoil in Rajasthan Congress which began when the horse-trading charges in the Rajya Sabha polls last month came to light, has now turned into an open war between CM Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy Sachin Pilot.

Pilot is now especially upset over the recent summons for questioning by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

The SOG wrote to Pilot on Friday seeking his availability to record his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan - a move which has brought the rift between the two leaders out in the open.

(Inputs from ENS, PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan congress crisis Sachin Pilot Randeep Surjewala Congress
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 reaches Big B's home; Uttarakhand Speaker does 'Ganga Puja' for him
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp