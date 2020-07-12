STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF man posted in J&K arrested by Punjab Police in drug smuggling case

One pistol, 80 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, and two rounds of 12 bore along with three mobile phones have also been recovered from him.

Published: 12th July 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 03:27 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted along the India-Pakistan international border in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested by the Punjab Police in a drug smuggling case.

The BSF personnel, a resident of Gurdaspur, has been arrested by the Punjab police, and arms and ammunition have also been recovered from him, according to the BSF.

One pistol, 80 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, and two rounds of 12 bore along with three mobile phones have also been recovered from him, it added.

Further investigation is underway.

The BSF is a paramilitary police force in charge of guarding India's land borders and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Home Affairs. 

