STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress wants SC judge to monitor Vikas Dubey encounter case investigation

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Published: 12th July 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Forensic experts inspect the encounter site near Kanpur | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Days after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the Vikas Dubey encounter case for a probe to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), senior Congress leader PL Punia has called for the investigation into the case to be monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

"The state government has formed an SIT to probe the encounter along with 5-6 other incidents, which will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who has no previous experience of investigating. The state government must issue a clarification on the same. With so many questions arising out of this case, a Supreme Court sitting judge must be asked to monitor the case," the Congress leader said.

ALSO READ | Encounter killings: Collapse of the criminal justice system is showing

"Vikas Dubey was on the run after killing eight of our brave policemen. But he was killed during an encounter, which created a lot of questions including his said acquaintances with politicians and senior officials. The probe must be done on who were his political mentors," he said.

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

ALSO READ | Justice only thing killed in UP CM's 'encounter raj': TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey encounter UP Police UP government Congress PL Punia police encounter
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp