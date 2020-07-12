Development projects worth Rs 91.91 cr inaugurated in J&K's Pulwama

By ANI

PULWAMA: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday visited Pulwama and e-inaugurated development projects worth Rs 91.91 crores.

"Lt Gov Girish Chandra Murmu visited Pulwama; e-inaugurated development projects worth Rs 91.91 crores," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

Murmu also interacted with various delegations and public representatives and stressed on public participation and bottom-up planning process for achieving holistic development.

He launched the 'Kisan Mela' where he stressed on educating farmers about agriculture-related government programmes.