Elephant deaths in Chhattisgarh: Traces of heavy metal found in viscera

Ejaz Kaiser

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Indian Veterinary Research Institute has reportedly found traces of heavy metals in the viscera part of three female wild elephants found dead in north Chhattisgarh last month.

The state forest department has decided to further inquire into the suspected metal poisoning to ascertain whether the tuskers died owing to a heavy dose of pesticides it consumed accidentally or were fed by some with the intention of killing it.

The details about the heavy metals traced couldn’t be known, however, the department will follow up on the pachyderms’ toxic exposure to heavy metals, which is more likely to be from pesticides.

The department also the report of a high-powered committee constituted to inquire into the recent deaths of wild elephants in the state.

The leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik has suspected foul play with an intentional act to kill the elephants. “It should be thoroughly probed," he said.

Last month six wild elephants were killed in Chhattisgarh within a span of two weeks.

Meanwhile, an apex animal rights organisation, FIAPO, along with six other organisations, has petitioned the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to create a national-level committee to investigate the deaths of 30 wild and captive elephants across the country.