In Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi quits party, joins BJP

Published: 12th July 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP Flag used for representational purposes.

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi resigned from the party and as member of the state Assembly, and joined the BJP on Sunday.

Lodhi, who was a legislator from Bada Malhera seat in Chhatarpur district, joined the BJP at the ruling partys state headquarters here in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On the occasion, state BJP chief V D Sharma announced Lodhi's induction into the party fold.

"I have resigned as MLA. My resignation has been accepted. Only the BJP can develop my Assembly seat areas.

The chief minister also approved developmental schemes for my area," Lodhi told reporters after joining the saffron party.

With this, the Congress's strength in the state Assembly has reduced to 91.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Congress after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party, resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government.

On March 23, Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs in the state Assembly.

