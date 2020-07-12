STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra's Palghar nears 10,000 COVID-19 mark; Kalyan's record rise continues

In Thane district, Kalyan continued to be the prime contributor in the rise with a single-day record spike of 661 cases reported on Sunday.

Published: 12th July 2020

Vasai-Virar municipal limits account for 7,613 cases, while the rural parts have 1,736. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Palghar district reached 9,349 on Sunday as 308 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while the toll reached 178 as 23 people succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

Vasai-Virar municipal limits account for 7,613 cases, while the rural parts have 1,736.

"In the rural areas, the highest number of cases is in Palghar taluka with 567, followed by Vasai rural with 374 and Wada with 306 cases so far," he said.

In Thane district, Kalyan continued to be the prime contributor in the rise with a single-day record spike of 661 cases reported on Sunday.

It also witnessed eight deaths from the infection during the day, an official said.

"Thane city saw an addition of 417 cases and nine deaths, which the figure was 313 and 11 respectively in Navi Mumbai, and 79 cases and two deaths in Bhiwandi," he added.

