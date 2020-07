By ANI

CHAIBASA (Jharkhand): Naxals blew a Forest Department office cum quarter in the Muffasil police station area on Saturday night, said Indrajit Mahatha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Chaibasa.

SP Mahatha further informed that they posted warning posters.

"No casualty has been reported. Anti-Naxal operation is underway in the area," added SP Mahatha.

The incident occurred on Saturday night between 11 pm to 2 am.