Punjab Police nab Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri from Indore over objectionable video clip

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After a nearly 1300 kilometre chase that ended at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab

Police on Sunday arrested Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri over a viral video clip denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups.

The Jandiala Police in Amritsar (Rural) have registered a case under sections of 153-A, 354-A, 509 of IPC and 67 of IT Act after the first video went viral on July 8. The clip contained alleged derogatory remarks against women and was heavily criticised both in India and abroad.

Later, Suri took to Facebook where he claimed that the objectionable video was a voiceover by some other person using his name. "The video had gone viral on social media even after Suri denied his involvement," said Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta and added that he had ordered a massive manhunt against the suspect through Amritsar (Rural) Police.

"Subsequent investigations revealed that fearing arrest, Suri could have fled to Indore. The operation was successfully conducted in coordination with the Madhya Pradesh Police. Two Punjab Police teams, comprising 11 personnel of Amritsar (Rural) district went to Indore. As they drove non-stop for 21 hours to reach Indore, he personally got in touch with Madhya Pradesh DGP Vivek Johri at the time,’’ he said.

Gupta said he had also directed the Punjab Bureau of Investigation to get the clip examined though the Forensic Science Laboratory at the earliest.

Punjab Police are now moving for bail cancellation requests before the concerned judicial courts in cases where Suri has already been bailed out earlier.

He asserted a zero-tolerance policy against any individuals or organisations trying to incite communal hatred and fan communal passions through their speeches, statements, writings, posts on social media platforms etc.

He further said the Punjab Police was highly sensitive towards dignity, safety and security of women and would take strict action, as per law, against anyone showing women in bad light.