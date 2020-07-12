STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Police nab Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri from Indore over objectionable video clip

The clip contained alleged derogatory remarks against women and was heavily criticised both in India and abroad. The clip contained alleged derogatory remarks against women and was heavily criticised

Published: 12th July 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After a nearly 1300 kilometre chase that ended at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab
Police on Sunday arrested Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri over a viral video clip denigrating women and inciting enmity between different groups.

The Jandiala Police in Amritsar (Rural) have registered a case under sections of 153-A, 354-A, 509 of IPC and 67 of IT Act after the first video went viral on July 8. The clip contained alleged derogatory remarks against women and was heavily criticised both in India and abroad.

Later, Suri took to Facebook where he claimed that the objectionable video was a voiceover by some other person using his name. "The video had gone viral on social media even after Suri denied his involvement," said Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta and added that he had ordered a massive manhunt against the suspect through Amritsar (Rural) Police.

"Subsequent investigations revealed that fearing arrest, Suri could have fled to Indore. The operation was successfully conducted in coordination with the Madhya Pradesh Police. Two Punjab Police teams, comprising 11 personnel of Amritsar (Rural) district went to Indore. As they drove non-stop for 21 hours to reach Indore, he personally got in touch with Madhya Pradesh DGP Vivek Johri at the time,’’ he said.

Gupta said he had also directed the Punjab Bureau of Investigation to get the clip examined though the Forensic Science Laboratory at the earliest.

Punjab Police are now moving for bail cancellation requests before the concerned judicial courts in cases where Suri has already been bailed out earlier.

He asserted a zero-tolerance policy against any individuals or organisations trying to incite communal hatred and fan communal passions through their speeches, statements, writings, posts on social media platforms etc.

He further said the Punjab Police was highly sensitive towards dignity, safety and security of women and would take strict action, as per law, against anyone showing women in bad light.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Police Shiv Sena (Taksali) Sudhir Suri
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'20 states, 44,000 staff, 381,400 sq km': India's tiger survey in Guinness world Record
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp