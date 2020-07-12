Rajasthan COVID-19 cases at 23,901 as 153 more test positive, 4 deaths

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan on Sunday recorded four deaths and 153 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 23,901.

"153 COVID-19 cases, 74 recovered or discharged and 4 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 10:30 am. The total number of cases in the state is now at 23,901," said the State Health Department.

Out of the total cases in the state, 5,492 are active cases while 507 people have died due to the virus.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases while the toll due to the disease stood at 22,674.