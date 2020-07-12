STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan crisis: SOG sought Sachin Pilot's time to record statement 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to topple the State government" by "buying" MLAs by offering them up to Rs 25 crore.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of police had sought Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's time for recording his statements in connection with the alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state.

A letter to the same effect had been sent to Pilot on July 10 by the SOG.

However, a similar letter had also been sent by the SOG on the same day to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too.

Notices sent to both Gehlot and Pilot stated that the SOG, police had urged the leaders to provide a suitable date, time for recording their respective statements.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to topple the State government" by "buying" MLAs by offering them up to Rs 25 crore, a charge denied by the opposition party and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which have claimed that "infighting" inside Congress was at play. They also accused Gehlot of not trusting his own MLAs.

READ HERE | Amid power games in Rajasthan, Congress MLAs meet Ashok Gehlot to indicate support

Hours after a cabinet meeting, cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas said, "We have no information what CM Gehlot has talked to high command. BJP is hatching a conspiracy. However, the BJP needs to realize that it will not succeed in Rajasthan. We have shown them during Rajya Sabha Elections."

"The BJP needs to realize that it is not Madhya Pradesh. They have succeeded in MP, but we are alert now, they will not be able to destabilise the government here," he added.

Responding to allegations, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a cunning politician, he is trying to blame BJP for his failure in governance. The allegations are completely baseless. He has the numbers then who will try to destabilise the government?"

ALSO READ | Sachin Pilot in Delhi, seeks time to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

The SOG had on Saturday arrested two persons - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani- in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise the State government, Rajasthan Additional Director General Ashok Kumar Rathore said.

Rathore said the two men are being questioned and will be produced in court. 

