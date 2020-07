By ANI

SOPORE: One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter with the security forces at Sopore's Rebban area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"One unidentified terrorist killed so far in the encounter at Rebban area of Sopore," said J-K Police.

The encounter was first reported in the early hours of Sunday. More details are awaited.

Earlier on June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore.