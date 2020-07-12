STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two aides of slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey remanded in judicial custody in Maharashtra 

The two, identified as Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi (45) and his driver Sushilkumar alias Sonu Tiwari (30) were held on Saturday by Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from a chawl in Dhokali area.

Published: 12th July 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Two aides of slain Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Thane, an official said on Sunday.

The two, identified as Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi (45) and his driver Sushilkumar alias Sonu Tiwari (30) were held on Saturday by Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad from a chawl in Dhokali area of Thane.

First Class Judicial Magistrate RH Jha remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

After a precautionary coronavirus test, the duo has been shifted to Taloja jail.

Earlier, appearing for the accused, advocate Anil Jadhav told the court Trivedi and Tiwari feared for their lives and should be flown to Kanpur from Maharashtra.

Eight policemen were ambushed and killed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey shortly after midnight on July 3.

Dubey was later held from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and was killed in an encounter after a police vehicle carrying him to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape.

Late Saturday night, Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said in a statement that Arvind, alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi, who was arrested along with his driver Sonu Tiwari by Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad were neither wanted nor named in the ambush case in which eight policemen were killed.

