Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker conducts 'Ganga Puja' for recovery of Amitabh Bachchan and family

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal conducted 'Ganga Puja' in Haridwar on Sunday for quick recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family, who have been infected with COVID-19.

"I have come to Mother Ganga to pray for our respected artist Amitabh Bachchan and his family. He is an exceptional artist, a thespian of no match and I pray that he and his family get well soon," said the speaker.

The superstar, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya have tested positive for COVID-19.

Aggarwal after preforming rituals at Ganga ghat in Haridwar said that he prayed to 'Mother Ganga' to grant health and well being to the star and his family.

Recalling his college days in 1982 when he was studying in Delhi, Aggarwal said that the star sustained serious injuries during a film shoot. "I can recall how I tried to donate blood for him. He has defeated adversity then and he can do it now," added the BJP MLA from Rishikesh state assembly constituency.

The speaker of the Assembly also conveyed his best wishes to the people of the country who are fighting with the epidemic.

"I prayed for people of our country too and hope that we all will win over this epidemic together. Those who are fighting this infection may get well soon," he said.

