STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker conducts 'Ganga Puja' for recovery of Amitabh Bachchan and family

The superstar, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Published: 12th July 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker conducts 'Ganga Puja'. (Photo |EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal conducted 'Ganga Puja' in Haridwar on Sunday for quick recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family, who have been infected with COVID-19. 

"I have come to Mother Ganga to pray for our respected artist Amitabh Bachchan and his family. He is an exceptional artist, a thespian of no match and I pray that he and his family get well soon," said the speaker. 

The superstar, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. 

READ| Kamal Haasan wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery, tells him to become a wellness icon

Aggarwal after preforming rituals at Ganga ghat in Haridwar said that he prayed to 'Mother Ganga' to grant health and well being to the star and his family.

Recalling his college days in 1982 when he was studying in Delhi, Aggarwal said that the star sustained serious injuries during a film shoot. "I can recall how I tried to donate blood for him. He has defeated adversity then and he can do it now," added the BJP MLA from Rishikesh state assembly constituency.

The speaker of the Assembly also conveyed his best wishes to the people of the country who are fighting with the epidemic.

"I prayed for people of our country too and hope that we all will win over this epidemic together. Those who are fighting this infection may get well soon," he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Coronavirus COVID-19 ganga
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'20 states, 44,000 staff, 381,400 sq km': India's tiger survey in Guinness world Record
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp